Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Down 74.2% in January

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADVZF opened at $0.64 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADVZF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Adventus Mining from C$1.55 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

