Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $162,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 70,996 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 2,889.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.