Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $171,000 Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALKS opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96.

ALKS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

