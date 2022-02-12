Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in eHealth by 84,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in eHealth by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

EHTH stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of -0.01.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

