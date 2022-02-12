Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

THD stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.55.

