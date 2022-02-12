Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,550.00 ($2,931.03) to €2,270.00 ($2,609.20) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,189.66) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,893.75.

ADYEY opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

