Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post sales of $2.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 million and the highest is $3.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $9.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEVA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 77,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 37,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 71,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

AEVA traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 890,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

