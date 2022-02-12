Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.86.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $142.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.43. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $132.62 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $804,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $7,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

