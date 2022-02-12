Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading 11.4% Higher

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.27 and last traded at $83.20. 771,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,702,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.96.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Affirm by 682.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

