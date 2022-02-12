Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the January 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 652.0 days.
Shares of AKZOF stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $103.57 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $114.11.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
