Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the January 15th total of 238,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 652.0 days.

Shares of AKZOF stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $103.57 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $114.11.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

