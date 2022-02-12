Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 1,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $16,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOA opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $454.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOA. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC began coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

