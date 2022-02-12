Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.

Shares of SPGI opened at $387.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $442.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.37 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

