Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $21.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $21,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,262 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,601,000 after buying an additional 958,720 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,524,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,417,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after buying an additional 399,577 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $51.97 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09.

