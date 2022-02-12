Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 138,450 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 138,450 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $25,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

GIL stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

