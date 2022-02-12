Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $14.74 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,686,000 after purchasing an additional 318,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,569 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,926 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,496,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,092,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,470,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

