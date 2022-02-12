Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

ALIT stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Alight has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Company Profile

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

