Alkaline Water (WTER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 52.61% and a negative return on equity of 308.84%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alkaline Water to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

NASDAQ WTER opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $112.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.