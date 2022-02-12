Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $3,180,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 37.00.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 25.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 36.81 and its 200 day moving average is 32.18. Lucid Group Inc has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

