Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 140,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Omaha by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 69,356 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOMN stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 160.26%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Alexander Buffett Rozek acquired 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

