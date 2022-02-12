Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,683 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,210 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NEP opened at $71.01 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.03.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

