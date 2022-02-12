Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,170 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glatfelter by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 68,608.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the second quarter worth about $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 132.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLT opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $647.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.40. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

