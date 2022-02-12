Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 212,753 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,503 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 212,753 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

