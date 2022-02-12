Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 450 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANIP. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $559.96 million, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.23.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma bought 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

