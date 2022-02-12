AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

ALVR stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. AlloVir has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $43.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts predict that AlloVir will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Hallal sold 17,100 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $136,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $44,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,080 shares of company stock worth $363,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AlloVir by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after acquiring an additional 166,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after purchasing an additional 147,236 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 245,951 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,145,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 139,617 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

