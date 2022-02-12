AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $8.76 on Friday. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 4,656 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $44,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 34,080 shares of company stock worth $363,807 over the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AlloVir by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AlloVir by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AlloVir by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 679.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 96,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.