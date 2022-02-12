Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report $8.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.29 million to $10.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $5.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $27.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $58.80 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 517,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 470.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,447. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $214.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

