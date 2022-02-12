Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Million

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report $8.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.29 million to $10.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $5.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $27.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $58.80 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 517,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 470.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,447. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $214.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.