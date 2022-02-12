AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 272.1% from the January 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AEAE opened at $9.84 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEAE. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,448,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $985,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

