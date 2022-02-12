Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the January 15th total of 349,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.
Shares of AMDWF opened at $9.52 on Friday. Amada has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.
About Amada
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amada (AMDWF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.