Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the January 15th total of 349,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Shares of AMDWF opened at $9.52 on Friday. Amada has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

