Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
Ameren has increased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 50.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.
AEE stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Several research firms have commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.
About Ameren
Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameren (AEE)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.