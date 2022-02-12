American Assets Trust, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for American Assets Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:AAT opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $439,839.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 107,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,055. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Assets Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,078,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,648,000 after acquiring an additional 79,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,164,000 after buying an additional 174,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after buying an additional 254,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,994,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

