American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 3,900 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 177,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pearson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.91) to GBX 625 ($8.45) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

