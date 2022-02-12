American Century Companies Inc. Buys New Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $66.60 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Black Knight Company Profile
Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.
