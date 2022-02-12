American Century Companies Inc. Buys New Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $66.60 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of analysts have commented on BKI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.