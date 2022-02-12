American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.750-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AFG stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.00. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.81 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.