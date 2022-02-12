Analysts Anticipate ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
NASDAQ ASLN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. 84,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,238. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.33.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.
