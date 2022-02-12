Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.70. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.90. 2,089,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,015. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

