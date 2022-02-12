Analysts Anticipate FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.40 Million

Brokerages expect that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will announce sales of $99.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.36 million and the highest is $100.43 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year sales of $354.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $352.97 million to $355.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $423.70 million, with estimates ranging from $410.65 million to $436.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FG New America Acquisition.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPFI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.31. 246,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,155. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FG New America Acquisition (OPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.