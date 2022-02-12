Analysts Anticipate GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings. GMS posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 142.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 15,722.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GMS by 264.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. 202,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.03. GMS has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

