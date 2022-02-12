Analysts Anticipate ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.92 Million

Analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will announce sales of $143.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.49 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $539.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.68 million to $542.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $703.73 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $716.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ironSource.
ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ironSource by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 414,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ironSource in the fourth quarter worth $106,824,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in ironSource by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 514,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 350,602 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 960.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 171,489 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of IS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,846,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,407. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. ironSource has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $13.14.
ironSource Company Profile
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ironSource (IS)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ironSource (IS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.