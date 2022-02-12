Analysts Anticipate ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.92 Million

Analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will announce sales of $143.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.49 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $539.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.68 million to $542.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $703.73 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $716.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IS. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ironSource by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 414,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ironSource in the fourth quarter worth $106,824,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in ironSource by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 514,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 350,602 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 960.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 171,489 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,846,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,407. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. ironSource has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

