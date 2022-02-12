Analysts Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to announce $8.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.78 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $9.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $36.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $36.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

Shares of NOC traded up $17.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $399.32. 1,770,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,908. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $288.08 and a fifty-two week high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.99 and a 200-day moving average of $372.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

