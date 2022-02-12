Analysts Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to report ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Oak Street Health posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 23,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $935,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,082 shares of company stock worth $6,960,784. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 284.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at about $4,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at about $13,664,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $217,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,408. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

