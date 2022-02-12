Analysts Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to Announce $1.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.15. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock remained flat at $$29.08 on Friday. 1,163,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $672,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,950 shares of company stock worth $7,122,992 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after buying an additional 459,378 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

