Analysts Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.01. 207,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

