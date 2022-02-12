Analysts Anticipate The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Announce $3.10 EPS

Brokerages expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. Cooper Companies posted earnings of $3.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.76 to $14.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.37 to $16.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COO. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.91.

Shares of COO stock traded down $8.69 on Monday, reaching $394.00. The company had a trading volume of 201,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,289. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.27 and a 200-day moving average of $415.11. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $368.05 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after buying an additional 58,977 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,819,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

