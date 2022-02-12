Analysts Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.
NYSE NXRT traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $84.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -99.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
