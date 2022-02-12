Analysts Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth $13,130,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 196,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after buying an additional 65,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $84.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -99.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

