Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) to post $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.64.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 38,202.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW traded down $17.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $510.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,340. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.80 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.39.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.