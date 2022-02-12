Analysts Offer Predictions for Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Avaya in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Avaya’s FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.
Avaya stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.
In other Avaya news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.
