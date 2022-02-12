Analysts Offer Predictions for Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Avaya in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Avaya’s FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVYA. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Avaya stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avaya during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

In other Avaya news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

