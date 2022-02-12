Analysts Offer Predictions for CNH Industrial’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CNH Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNHI. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 47,240.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 57,633 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $4,372,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 131,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 86,882 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

