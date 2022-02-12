Analysts Offer Predictions for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 420,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,577,000 after acquiring an additional 111,870 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,879,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,180,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $3,015,050. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

