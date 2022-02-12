Analysts Set Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT at $51.86

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKRO. raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $645.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.62. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.21. Analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $195,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,519. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.