Analysts Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target at $26.50

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $603.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.08%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

